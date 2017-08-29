Fire breaks out in two more regions of Georgia

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire broke out in two regions of Georgia - Kakheti and Samtskhe-Javakheti at the same time.

Report informs citing Georgian media, representatives of local district administrations said.

In Manavi village (Kakheti), the fire covered two hectares - the grass burns. Firefighters and rescuers with appropriate equipment are on the scene.

Fire also occurred near Abastumani Resort (Samtskhe-Javakheti region). According to local residents, the resort is actually completely enveloped in smoke, and it is difficult to breathe.

It is expected that helicopter will join firefighting efforts soon.

Over the past days, fires blazed in two more places - in Akhaltsikhe and Akhalkalaki districts of Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

Fires broke out in Georgia in summer 2017. The largest occurred in Borjomi-Kharagauli forest near Daba village, which was extinguished for six days. According to preliminary data, the area of more than 100 hectares was burnt. The situation was complicated by mountainous terrain, wind and dry weather. A number of neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan and Turkey, provided assistance to extinguish fire in Georgia.