Fire breaks out in shopping center near Moscow: 3 killed

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out in a shopping center in Ramenskoye, Moscow Oblast (Russia), three people were killed, 10 more wounded.

Report informs citing the TASS, Press service of the General Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The injured were evacuated from the shopping center.

The Russian media reported that a fire broke out at the shopping center in Kobyakovo village of Odintsov region on December 8.

According to information, the area of 600 square meters burned.

10 vehicles were dispatched to the scene.