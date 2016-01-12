Fire breaks out in Istanbul hotel

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fire broke out in an eight-story hotel under construction in Gülsuyu neighborhood of Istanbul's Maltepe district on Tuesday, an unknown number of people were reported have trapped inside, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Maltepe Mayor Ali Kılıç announced from his Twitter account that 20 people were rescued from the building, while there is one person still at the roof of the building. He later told four others were evacuated from the building and the fire is about to be extinguished.