Fire breaks on Iranian cargo ship in Makhachkala port

The fire that erupted on an Iranian cargo ship in the Makhachkala sea commercial port has been extinguished without any casualties, Report says, citing the Interfax.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was blamed on the captain's cabin dimensions five by seven meters. There was no open burning; however, smoke was observed.

"The ship is moored at pier 1 without cargo", the Ministry reported.

Ministry and port staff joined the fire extinguishing efforts.

An investigation is underway on the fact.