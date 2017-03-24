Fines will be imposed for garbage in Tbilisi

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Since April 3, special inspectors will work in Tbilisi, who are authorized to fine individuals and legal entities for throwing household garbage and other types of waste to the wrong places.

Report informs citing the Georgia-Online, yesterday the meeting was held with the inspectors in the main office of Tbilservice Group. Pedestrian raids will begin from next week.

On April 3 and in the next two weeks, inspectors will inform public on the streets, urge citizens to throw garbage into the ballot boxes and tell them about the upcoming sanctions for cleanliness violation in the city.