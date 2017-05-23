Fikri Işık: All regional conflicts must be solved within territorial integrity of countries

Batumi. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Our stand demonstrated in regard with the issues strengthening regional cooperation will be an example for the whole world".

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık said at a press conference in Batumi on May 23.

According to him, geographical location of the three countries, use of oil, natural gas and other energy resources, as well as security of pipelines and other infrastructure projects is in the focus of world attention: "There is long history of friendly relations among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia. We have good relations in the political, economic sphere, which allows us further expand and develop cooperation in the military field. Joint summits of our state leaders, foreign and defense ministers have become a tradition".

The minister also touched upon Tbilisi visit of Turkish PM with a large delegation: "Alongside with joint activities, this visit and trilateral meeting serves to further strengthen peace, security and strategic partnership in the Caucasus. We have once again stressed inviolability of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia in the trilateral meeting, noted importance of solving all regional conflicts based on respect for the territorial integrity of the countries", Turkish Defense Minister said.