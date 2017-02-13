Fighter returned from Syria sentenced in Belgium

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ A Belgian man was sentenced to 28 years in jail on Monday for killing a prisoner while fighting with militant groups in Syria, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the publication, this is the first murder conviction of a returned fighter in Belgium.

Hakim Elouassaki, 24, returned to Belgium in 2013 after being wounded in the conflict, a few months after police had intercepted a phone call in which he bragged to his girlfried about executing a prisoner.

Elouassaki said he killed prisoner after not receiving ransom money from his family.