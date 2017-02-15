Fight against poaching in Caspian Sea discussed in Ashgabat

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Regular meeting of Authorized Representatives of Caspian littoral States on fight against poaching was held in Ashgabat.

Report informs citing the Turkmen media, meeting attended by the heads and leading specialists of the ministries and departments of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The main topic of the meeting - approval of the draft Protocol on cooperation in the fight against illegal exploitation of biological resources (poaching) in the Caspian Sea. Document designed by the Turkmen side is intended to supplement the agreement on security cooperation in the Caspian Sea, signed at the III Summit of Heads of Caspian littoral states, held in 2010 in Baku.

During the meeting, each of the parties presented its own proposals to address the problem of poaching.