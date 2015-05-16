"Fiat" and "Renault" employees strike in Turkey

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Turkey, the employees of "Fiat" and "Renault" automobile plants went on strike.

Report informs referring to "Reuters", the work was stopped in "Renault" plant on Thursday night.

According to a representative of the press service of the French car manufacturer, more than 2.5 employees of the plant in Bursa are participating on the strike.

In addition, on Friday, the employees of "Tofas" plant which is a joint venture of Italian "Fiat" and Turkish "Koc Holding", stopped working.

They are protesting against low wages and poor working conditions.