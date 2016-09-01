FETÖ's property of 4 bln USD confiscated

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has confiscated real estate of the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) head Fethullah Gülen, amounted to 4 bln USD.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Environment and Urban Planning Minister Mehmet Özhaseki said.

'His 2514 properties handed over to the state treasury. 2083 facilities have been issued to the funds head office. The cost of the property is great. 2,7 bln USD transferred to the state treasury, while to the fund's balance also the same amount. In addition, other 1500 real estate exist. They also will be transferred to the state balance. Total cost of the facilities is about 4 bln USD', the minister said.