Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ A man recently returned from Armenia to Russia was found hanged in Yerevan on January 27, Report informs citing News.am.

Police on Friday evening received a signal that in the yard garage of a building on Bashindgaghyan street was found a hanged man. Currently, operations group work at the scene.

Notably, 44-year-old man, father of two children has returned three days ago to Armenia from Russia.