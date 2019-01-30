 Top

Father of Russia's detained senator also arrested

Raul Arashukov was detained at one of Gazprom’s offices
© TASS

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Raul Arashukov, the father of Senator Rauf Arashukov detained on murder allegations has been detained in St. Petersburg as part of a criminal investigation

Report informs citing the Interfax that Raul Arashukov was detained at one of Gazprom’s offices. Rauf Arashukov could face life imprisonment. Such punishment is reflected in part 2 of article 105 of the criminal code of Russia.

The Karachay-Cherkess Republic Senator Rauf Arashukov has been detained today in the building of the Federation Council.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Other news from category

Other News>

Last added

All news


Orphus sistemi