Father of Russia's detained senator also arrested

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Raul Arashukov, the father of Senator Rauf Arashukov detained on murder allegations has been detained in St. Petersburg as part of a criminal investigation

Report informs citing the Interfax that Raul Arashukov was detained at one of Gazprom’s offices. Rauf Arashukov could face life imprisonment. Such punishment is reflected in part 2 of article 105 of the criminal code of Russia.

The Karachay-Cherkess Republic Senator Rauf Arashukov has been detained today in the building of the Federation Council.