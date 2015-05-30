Father of large family refuses to send his seven sons to serve in army

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Father of 8 children Khachik Khachatryan refused to send his seven sons to serve in army, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

"Most come from the military commissariat, worried, saying that we have to send their children to them for medical examination.I do not permit, saying that while the state does not help me with something, i will not permit any of my children to serve in army. And defense minister Seyran Ohanyan should think that should do for these children.It's time to join the army, remember that you need to pick up, but do not think that the family have to do something to help, to do something that we send children to serve, "- said Khachatryan.

It is reported that a large family living in the 9-meter house-wagon, on someone else's land plot.

According to Khachatryan, they will be soon expelled from the territory, and there is no place to go, " owner of the land says, that i should leave to let them start construction.I work alone as a labor. The elder son 25, 8 years suffering kidney dialysis, my wife suffering from thrombi, another son has problems with eyes and ears. "

The family of 11 people receives 125 dollars aid from the state.

The father appealed to the government and the regional administration with a request for providing them with homes or territory.He was promised to send an answer to the letter, which, however, has not yet come.