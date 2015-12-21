Fate of five people yet unknown after gas explosion in residential house in Volgograd

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The fate of five people is yet unknown after the household gas explosion in a residential house in Russia’s southern city of Volgograd, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Leonid Belyayev said on Sunday.

"By now, whereabouts of all people living in this house has been established but for five persons. It is not ruled out they might be under the debris. Four of them were residents domiciled in this house, the other one was visiting people living there," he told journalists.

He said rescuers had earlier recovered one body from under the debris. Now, in his words, rescuers were conducting works to remover constructions that were threatening further operations. "As soon as these structures are brought down, works to recover the bodies of the dead will be continued," he said.

Belyayev said eleven people had been taken to hospital. He said they would not be taken for treatment to Moscow as local clinics had all necessary equipment.

He said rescue operation would continue all through the night. "I hope the debris will be cleared by morning. But the operation, I think, will continue tomorrow," he said. "In any case, rescue works will continue as long as necessary."