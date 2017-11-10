Famous Russian satirical writer Mikhail Zadornov dies

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Russian writer and satirist Mikhail Zadornov died at age of 70, Report informs referring to the Izvestiya.

Mikhail Zadornov suffered from oncological illness.

The humorist underwent surgery in late 2016.

Zadornov was born in an artistic family, his father Nikolai Zadornov being a notable writer from Riga. Zadornov’s mother, Elena Matusevich, (1909-1992), came from an old noble family, which can trace its roots to the Polish king Stephen Bathory. As Zadornov’s father was a well-known writer, he used to listen to his father reading him works of literature before he went to sleep, such as classic writings of adventure and suspense, and poems. Zadornov’s parents wanted their son to become an engineer, so he went to an engineering institute. Mikhail Zadornov graduated from Moscow Aviation Institute. However, in the early 1980s he started a career as a humorist, and later mockingly.

Zadornov was married in 1971 to Velta Janovna Kalnberzina; she is a professor of English in the Philological Faculty of the Moscow State University. Mikhail and Velta went to the same school in Riga as children. They also studied together in the Moscow Aviation Institute. At the same time, Zadornov’s popularity was growing quickly. Also, at that moment, Zadornov started dating his administrator Elena Bombinaş Zadornov divorced Velta in 2009.

A recurring theme in Zadornov's humour is national stereotype and national mentality. He often satirically compares Russian traditions and lifestyle with that of other nations, especially Americans and former Soviet countries.