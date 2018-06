Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Sale was stopped in a famous shopping mall "Malatia" in Yeravan.

Report informs referring to Armenian mass media.

According to the report, it was due to the lack of customers in the market. The absence of buyers led to traders to sit without work. So they had to close the stores.

The traders handed over the keys of the rented stores to the owner of the shopping this morning.