Famous Georgian anchor named candidate for Tbilisi Mayor

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ The United National Movement (UNM), established and led by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, named Zaal Udumashvili, Deputy Director General, anchor and one of the key faces of Rustavi 2 private broadcaster, for candidacy in Tbilisi for the upcoming local elections.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the opposition party hopes for the victory of Z.Udumashvili in the elections.

Udumashvili said he held meetings in Kiev, Ukraine, over the matter with party leaders including ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili. The ex-president, who is currently a Ukrainian citizen with initiated a criminal case in Georgia and who could not return to Tbilisi due to this reason, expressed full support for the former anchor.

"I join the struggle to save Tbilisi. For many years I have been informing you about the events taking place in the country. Now it's time to hear your voice", Z.Udumashvili said in a statement addressed to the voters.