Family of former Armenian Finance Minister owns real estate worth millions of euros in Paris

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The family of the former Minister of Finance of Armenia and the former chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan owns real estate worth millions of euros in Paris, including an apartment at the Eiffel Tower for € 2.6 mln.

Report informs citing Armenian media that in 2011 Gagik Khachatryan's family registered the company Nakrinamang, engaged in real estate, through which they in the same year bought an apartment in Paris in the Seventh District, considered the most expensive quarter of the French capital.

The company Nakrinamang was created with an initial capital of € 2000 with € 1000 invested by Artem Khachatryan, the son of the former chairman of the State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan, another €1000 by his wife Kristina Safaryan. The company's capital rose to € 2,622,000 within a year. It is noted that in addition to the apartment, the company also bought extensions nearby and a parking.