Explosion reported in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen airport, 2 wounded

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion was reported in Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport early Wednesday. According to initial findings, two women were wounded.

The explosion took place near an aircraft in the apron at 2.15 a.m. (4:15 a.m. Baku time), Report informs, Ihlas News Agency reported.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. The wounded women have been taken to Marmara Research and Application Hospital for treatment.

When the sound was heard first, the allegation that a "mortar attack" caused the explosion spread in social media. Istanbul police have denied that rumor.

Security forces in the airport have started an extensive investigation into the incident and taken security measures around Sabiha Gökçen International.