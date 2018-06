© Haber7

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two soldiers were killed in terrorist attack on a highway linking the cities of Mardin and Diyarbakir.

Report informs citing Haber7, terrorists detonated improvised explosive device on a highway as security forces were passing.

According to information, terrorist PKK members laid explosives on Mazıdağı crossroad. Injured also reported in the incident. Security forces continue operations in the region.