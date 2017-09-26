Explosion on Georgian-Russian border kills guard, four injured

© FB / Ministry of Finance of Georgia

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion occurred on the Dagestan side of the Georgia and Russia border.

Report informs referring to Georgian media one Georgian border guard was killed and four injured as a result of explosion.

According to Border Police of Georgia, blast at the 5th Department was supposedly caused by explosion of gas cylinder.

Director of Burn Center Guga Kashibadze said two severely wounded guards were delivered to the center and relevant procedures are underway.