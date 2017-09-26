 Top
    Close photo mode

    Explosion on Georgian-Russian border kills guard, four injured

    The incident allegedly was caused by explosion of gas cylinder© FB / Ministry of Finance of Georgia

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion occurred on the Dagestan side of the Georgia and Russia border. 

    Report informs referring to Georgian media one Georgian border guard was killed and four injured as a result of explosion. 

    According to Border Police of Georgia, blast at the 5th Department was supposedly caused by explosion of gas cylinder.

    Director of Burn Center Guga Kashibadze said two severely wounded guards were delivered to the center and relevant procedures are underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi