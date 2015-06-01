 Top
    Explosion occurs at one more gas-filling station in Armenia

    As a result of the incident, 55-year-old employee died, 29-year-old driver was injured

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion occurred in gas-filling station located in Armenia's Charentsavan city of Kotay province. As a result of the incident, 55-year-old employee died, 29-year-old driver was injured.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media that the local office of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated.

    It's the fourth event that occurred in May. 

    Earlier, similar events took place in the cities of Yerevan and Garni and the province of Armavir.

