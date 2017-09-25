Explosion occurred in Armenian factory, injuries reported

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Risk of collapse and injured reported after explosion occurred at Armenian soft drinks factory.

Report informs citing Armenian media, Armenian ministry of emergency situations stated.

According to information, rescuers are working at the scene.

The blast took place on September 25 at about 11.00 local time.

The cause of the incident is being investigated. Number of injuries and damage caused being specified.

Notably, Sipan factory locates in Abovyan city of Kotayk region.