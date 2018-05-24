 Top
    Close photo mode

    Explosion in Turkey, two martyrs and three wounded

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were martyred and 3 wounded as a result of the explosion in the territory where protective group passed  to carry out their service duty in Şemdinli district of Hakkari province, Turkey.

    Report informs citing the DHA, the car was fired a mine by a terrorist group PKK.

    The incident took place on May 24 in the Kayalar area of  Şemdinli district, 45 km from the state border with Iran. According to preliminary information, martyrs Fehmi and Ayhan Özer, are relatives. The wounded were taken to Şemdinli State Hospital.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi