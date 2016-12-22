 Top
    Explosion rocks Moscow subway, injured reported

    One of injured in a critical condition

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion occurred at "Kolomensk" subway crossing in south of Moscow.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Moscow emergency services said.

    According to information, the blast took place at "Kolomensk" subway crossing on south Andropov Avenue. Two people were injured in the incident. One of them is in critical condition.

    Fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

    According to witnesses, fire occurred in the area of 5m2 as a result of the explosion. The fire was extinguished.

    The police said that the incident was caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder. 

