Explosion in Kazakhstan kills army officer

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Chevrolet" brand car burst near the building of Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense. Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense stated it.

As a result of the explosion, Lieutenant Colonel Sizdikov Arman Kaydarovishc born in 1975, died.

The operation group was established to investigate the reasons of the explosion. It was stated that a written record from the scene was revealed. The terrorist action is excluded.

According to the report, additional information about the incident will be provided.