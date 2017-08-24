Explosion in central Kiev leaves two injured

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion occurred near the Cabinet of Ministers on Hrushevsky Street, in Kiev, Ukraine.

Report informs citing Ukrainian media, communication department of Kiev police said.

As a result, a man and a woman were injured.

Crime scene investigation team and bomb disposal technicians are on the spot.

As previously reported, the Security Service of Ukraine received information about the provocations being prepared and even about terrorist attacks on Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 24.