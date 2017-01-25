 Top
    Explosion in apartment kills a man in Yerevan

    Windows of the apartment broken, furniture destroyed

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ 62 year old man killed in Davidasen district of Yerevan as a result of explosion in apartment.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, firefighters and police officers who arrived at the scene found dead body of a man on the balcony of the apartment.

    According to the information, as a result of explosion, windows of the apartment were broken, furniture destroyed.

    The report said that the cause of the explosion is not yet known.

