Explosion in apartment kills a man in Yerevan

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ 62 year old man killed in Davidasen district of Yerevan as a result of explosion in apartment.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, firefighters and police officers who arrived at the scene found dead body of a man on the balcony of the apartment.

According to the information, as a result of explosion, windows of the apartment were broken, furniture destroyed.

The report said that the cause of the explosion is not yet known.