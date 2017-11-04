 Top
    Explosion in ammunition depot of Armenian army kills 12

    Nearby facilities were seriously damaged

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ A huge explosion rocked an ammunition depot of Armenia's military unit located in the direction of the occupied Aghdere district of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, as a result of explosion facilities located in the territory of military unit and nearby were seriously damaged.

    According to preliminary data, 12 people are reported to be killed and a lot of injured. Employees of relevant authorities arrived at scene.

    Investigation and rescue measures underway. 

