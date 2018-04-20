Explosion hits Igdır: One killed, 13 injured

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ One person killed and 13 injured in Kuchuk industrial territory in Igdır, Turkey.

Report informs citing the “Haber7, the head of Igdir city municipality, Murat Yikit, said.

“According to the preliminary information, the incident occurred as a result of explosion of gas cylinder. At present, we do not know the details of the explosion. The fire was extinguished. The condition of 4 injured people are serious", - he said.

Cars near the accident were damaged.

The cause of the incident is being investigated.