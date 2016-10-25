 Top
    Close photo mode

    Huge blast hits Antalya, Turkey - UPDATED

    A large number of ambulances, firefighters and rescuers dispatched to the scene

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ It could be an explosion caused by an accident.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Antalya mayor Menderes Türel has said.

    According to him, initial information suggests there are no life-threatening injuries: "There is also a possibility of a terrorist attack".

    According to information, the car bomb exploded in the parking. But officials have not yet confirmed the claim.

    Investigation of the incident is underway.

    ***10:32 

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ A blast occurred on October 25 in the carpark of chamber of commerce and industry in the southern resort province of Antalya, Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, a large number of ambulances, firefighters and rescuers dispatched to the scene.

    Presumably, there was a destroyed vehicle at the scene, as well as a large number of lightly injured people.

    Ten people were injured as a result of blast. 

    The cause of the explosion which occurred at about 8:50 am still unclear.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi