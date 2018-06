© Ria.ru

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion hit a school in Dagestan, Russia.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, a pupil of the 8th grade was killed in a grenade explosion in computer class in Tsumadinsky district of Dagestan, 11 children were injured.

Three victims are in intensive care in serious condition.

According to preliminary data, one of the 8th grade students brought a grenade. As a result, an explosion occurred in the class.