Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Twin bomb blast has hit a road juction in the center of the Turkish capital near the Ankara Train Station, many сasualties reported, Report informs citing Turkish media.

There are more than 50 injuried according to initial reports and ambulances have been dispatched to the area.

Eyewitnesses say two bombs exploded in a peace demostration organaised by trade unions.