Explosion at iron smelting plant in Georgia kills five people

Tbilisi. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful explosion has occurred at iron smelting plant in Kutaisi, Georgia, today.

Five people were seriously injured in the blast.

The Georgian Emergency Situations Service reported that the explosion destroyed the iron structure of the plant and a fire broke out. Four fire brigades were involved at the incident place. The fire is localized and completely extinguishing of fire is underway.

Respective bodies of Georgia investigate the reasons of the explosion and a criminal case has been launched on the fact.