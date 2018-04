Exploison occurred near Ingushetian mosque at Friday prayer

11 March, 2016 16:00

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Exploison occurred near 'Nasir-Kortov' mosque in Nazran, Ingushetia's largest city. Report informs citing TASS, law enforcement agencies of Ingushetia said. According to the information, a car exploded near the mosque. The incident occurred during Jumuah (Friday) prayer. Reportedly injured according to the initial information.