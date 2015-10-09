Experts: Joint fight against ISIS may significantly increase role of Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 October.REPORT.AZ/ “Russia more likely agreed last rocket attacks on positions of Syrian terrorists with all participant countries, including Azerbaijan”

Report was told by Ilgar Valizadeh, Head of “Janubi Gafgaz” (“South Caucasus”) Politicians Club in the press conference held by experts on the topic of “War in Syria and Possible Risks for Security of Azerbaijan and South Caucasus”.

“Azerbaijan considers fight against terrorism as an important direction from viewpoint of its security and security of the region and therefore, any attack on the terrorists accepted compassionately. Intensification of close cooperation of all regional players for neutralization of risks and threats of ISIS not excluded. So, role and importance of Azerbaijan increase significantly in joint operations against ISIS terrorists”, said I.Valizadeh.

Regional anti-terror operations differs from large-scale war for some parameters, said Kamil Salimov, Professor, Head of Criminalistics and Forensic Examination Department of Baku State University.