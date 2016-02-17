​Experts: Azerbaijan is interested in stabilization of Turkish-Russian relations

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian conflict has become a major irritant in the growth of tension of the Turkish-Russian relations, experts believe.

"It is not the easiest situation for Russia in the regional policy. In addition, the Russian economy, as well as on the Azerbaijani economy, affects the drop in oil prices. And we must proceed from the reality."

Report informs, the researcher at the Center for Central Asia and Caucasus Institute of Oriental Studies, Stanislav Pritchin said at the next meeting of the discussion club of Political Scientists "South Caucasus" on the topic "The political situation in the region in terms of the relationship between the leading players."

According to him, the cause of increased tension in Russian-Turkish relations must be sought in the Syrian conflict.

"Before the incident with the aircraft between the Russian and Turkish presidents there was a high level of trust, but the divergence of positions on Syria has created a negative background in the relations between the Syrian conflict is a key factor for irritable side", said the researcher.

Speaking about the Syrian conflict, S.Pritchin noted that he does not soon find its final decision.

Touching upon the role of Azerbaijan in the Russian-Turkish relations, the expert pointed to the constructive actions of official Baku regarding the parties.

"Azerbaijan has taken a low profile, aimed at preserving a balance in the foreign policy", said S.Pritchin.

According to him, Azerbaijan should be interested in the stabilization of relations.

In turn, according to Azerbaijani political scientist Fikret Sadikhov, the situation in the Middle East and, in particular, in Syria remains tense.

"In the conflict appeared a lot of new players, affecting the availability of ethnic and religious factors," he said.

According to him, to the fore the interests of the leading countries in the world - the US, Russia, and Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, as well as Kurdish and Turcoman factors.

"At present, discussions are underway about the origin of open war between the players on the Elimination of All forgotten LIH or weakening of the terrorist threat Subject receded",said the analyst.

The expert also noted that the increase in tensions in Russian-Turkish relations negatively affects the interests of Azerbaijan. "I do not believe that we will win if primknite to one side or the other", he added.

He expressed concern that the Russian political stage in recent times appeared more radical experts of Armenian origin, who provoke and stir up confrontation between the parties. "I do not know whether they are for it or they pay just took advantage of the situation to achieve their goals," said the expert.

Speaking of Russian-Turkish relations, Sadikhov expressed doubt that the relationship between the parties could recover soon.

"I do not foresee an apology from the Turkish side for the incident with the downed Russian plane, but I think that both sides are guilty. The Russian side had to take into account the Syrian-Turkish border, and the Turkish side had to be more careful and not to resort to drastic measures", he said.

Another Azerbaijani political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu reminded that tomorrow Turkish President, who will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, in the course of which will be a meeting within the framework of the Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. He did not rule out discussion of Russian-Turkish relations, as well as the mediation of official Baku in the settlement of relations between Ankara and Moscow.

"Turkey is our strategic partner, but we want to keep the relationship with Moscow, and we believe the correct position on Syria, but it is difficult to maintain a balance so long", he said.

The expert expressed the opinion that Russia and Turkey should find a point of mutually beneficial cooperation in the Syrian conflict.