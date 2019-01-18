Georgian political expert: The perpetrators of January 20 tragedy must be held accountable

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The events of 20 January are also a tragedy for nations friendly and fraternal to Azerfbaijan.

The perpetrators of the January 20 bloodshed in Azerbaijan must be held accountable, Georgian political expert Tengiz Tkhilava said speaking to journalists.

Report informs that, according to him, the January 20 events are also a tragedy for the nations friendly and fraternal to Azerbaijan.

"Georgia and Azerbaijan have gone through the same path on the way of the struggle for independence. The same bloodshed was perpetrated in Georgia on April 9, 1989. I remember that after the tragedy in Tbilisi a delegation from Azerbaijan arrived in Georgia to support the Georgian people," Tkhilava said.

He reminded that Georgia also expressed support to the friendly Azerbaijani people following the January 20 tragedy in Baku.

"At that moment I was not in Georgia, but most of my friends and acquintances went to Baku to support the Azerbaijani people. I extend condolences to the relatives and close ones of the martyrs. Azerbaijani people will never forget the January 20 tragedy," Tkhilava said.

Preparations are underway at the Martyrs' Alley in connection with the 29th anniversary of the tragedy.