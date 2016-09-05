 Top
    "Kavkaz-2016" drills with 12,500 military starts in south of Russia

    Exercises will be held at the sites of the Southern Military District, the Black Sea and Caspian Sea from 5 to 10 September

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Strategic command and staff exercises "Kavkaz-2016" with participation of 12,500 soldiers began today in the Southern Military District. 

    Report informs citing the Russia media, press service of the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

    Strategic command-and-staff exercise "Kavkaz-2016" of Armed Forces of the Russian Federation started on September 5, 2016 on the territory of the Southern Military District. 

    The exercises attended by about 12,500 troops, aviation, military equipment and vehicles", the statement says. Exercises will be held at the sites of the Southern Military District, the Black Sea and Caspian Sea from 5 to 10 September.

