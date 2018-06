Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Caspian Flotilla divers started the exercises at the port of Makhachkala in Dagestan. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the methods of struggle against underwater saboteurs both in melee and using firearms are to be worked out at the exercises.

The next stage of the exercise will be holding classes on fire training.

In addition, the exercise involved the crew boat multi-purpose anti-sabotage "Grachonok" (The Rook).