    Exciting showpieces on Armenian atrocities are displayed in Istanbul exhibition

    Sebilurreshad: Muslims are working as slaves, money is flowing into the pockets of the Armenians

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Exhibition are being held dedicated to crimes committed in the First World War by Armenians who were the nationals of Ottoman Empire.

    Report informs, Sebilurreshad magazine released in 1908, is the showpiece of exhibition.In the 281 issue of the magazine writer Ashraf Adib Fargan and Mehmet Akif Ersoy wrote attractive work about Armenians.

    Although Muslims, have large areas of land Armenians fills warehouses with product. Muslims are working as slaves but money is flowing into the pockets of the Armenians, noted by Mehmet Akif Ersoy in that magazine.

