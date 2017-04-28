 Top
    Ex-speaker of Georgian parliament returns to politics, as creates a new party

    Usupashvili: From now on I return to politics

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ex-speaker of the Georgian Parliament David Usupashvili announced the return to politics and the creation of a new opposition party, Report informs citing Georgian media.

    “From now on I return to politics. I return in order to work better together with those like-minded people who are ready to serve the country. I return to politics with experience, which was not equally successful. I return to politics, taking responsibility for mistakes that were committed, including those with my involvement, both when I was in the opposition and in power. And I return to politics precisely with the commitment that my experience, my knowledge, my energy should be used to do things better”, told Usupashvili.

    Soon after the parliamentary elections in October 2016, Usupashvili left the Republican Party, which didn’t succeed to go to the legislative body, and completely withdrew from politics. Following Usupashvili, other politicians also left the party, including Usupashvili's wife, former Defense Minister of Georgia Tinatin Khidasheli.

