Ex-chief of department in Armenia charged with bribery and state property embezzlement

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former chief of Civil Status Registration Department of Armenia's Sevan region, M.K. was charged with bribery, falsification of official documents and embezzlement of state property.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, law enforcement bodies have been monitoring his activity for several years.

He was also brought to justice for various episodes, including fraudulent documents. M.K. prepared false documents for people intending to cross state border illegally. Armenian citizen named S.G. was forbidden to leave the country. But the citizen applied to the department and M.K. prepared false passport.

M.K. is in prison since September 2014.