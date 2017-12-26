 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ex-chief of department in Armenia charged with bribery and state property embezzlement

    He also brought to justice for various episodes, including fraudulent documents

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former chief of Civil Status Registration Department of Armenia's Sevan region, M.K. was charged with bribery, falsification of official documents and embezzlement of state property.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, law enforcement bodies have been monitoring his activity for several years.

    He was also brought to justice for various episodes, including fraudulent documents. M.K. prepared false documents for people intending to cross state border illegally. Armenian citizen named S.G. was forbidden to leave the country. But the citizen applied to the department and M.K. prepared false passport.

    M.K. is in prison since September 2014.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi