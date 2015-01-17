Event dedicated to Caucasian Army activity in Azerbaijan took place in Turkey

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Malatya Division of Turkish hotbeds held an event in Turkey dedicated to the activities of the Caucasian Army in Azerbaijan and Dagestan. Report informs citing malatyaguncel. Chairman of organisation Nadir Gyunata informed participants of the meeting about the military and political activities of this army.

'This movement was a great help in the acquisition of real independence of Azerbaijan and Dagestan. The basis of today's relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan lies precisely at that time' - he added.

According to him, when the military victory crowned with political successes, it is possible to achieve goal for the sake of the nation.