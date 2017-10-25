European Union may toughen entry rules for Georgian citizens

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs supported the initiative which requires Georgian citizens to go through “initial authorization” before travelling to Europe without visa.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, Deputy Foreign Minister Vakhtang Makharoblishvili told reporters about decision of European Parliament's Committee and its possible consequences for Georgian citizens willing to travel to EU.

He requested not to associate so called “initial authorization” with “visa”. For that citizens must fill out online form on the website of European Travel Information and Authorisation System, attach a certificate of workplace and income paper which previously were submitted at consular sections of embassies, pay 10 EUR and wait approval for entry to Schengen zone.

Makharoblishvili stressed that new regulations have been “approved tentatively yet.”

Visa-free-travel for Georgian citizens visiting EU countries went into effect since March 28.