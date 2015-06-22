European Union extends term of sanctions towards Russia

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union extended the period of economic sanctions against Russia up to January 31, 2016.

Report informs referring to "BBC", the European Union (EU) representative Susan Kiefer wrote on the official twitter page of the body.

Earlier, British Foreign Minister Philip Hammond said that the period of economic sanctions against Russia will be extended for 6 months due to failing to comply with the Minsk agreement.

On June 19, the Eu made a decision on extending the period of sanctions against Russia for a year due to the annexation of the Crimea.

According to the sanctions, the EU member states have banned the export of food products from Russia.