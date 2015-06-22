 Top
    Close photo mode

    European Union extends term of sanctions towards Russia

    Union member states have banned the export of food products from Russia

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union extended the period of economic sanctions against Russia up to January 31, 2016.

    Report informs referring to "BBC", the European Union (EU) representative Susan Kiefer wrote on the official twitter page of the body.

    Earlier, British Foreign Minister Philip Hammond said that the period of economic sanctions against Russia will be extended for 6 months due to failing to comply with the Minsk agreement.

    On June 19, the Eu made a decision on extending the period of sanctions against Russia for a year due to the annexation of the Crimea.

    According to the sanctions, the EU member states have banned the export of food products from Russia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi