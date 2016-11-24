European Parliament votes to freeze accession talks with Turkey

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament decided to stop talks on Turkey’s accession to European Union.

Report informs, referring to the Haber7, 479 members supported the decision, while only 37 rejected: 107 members stayed neutral.

According to information, European Union Council issued statement on November 23, saying even if parliament votes for freezing the talks, the decision won’t be binding.

European Union Council will hold meeting on December 15-16 to make final decision on Turkey’s accession process.

Notably, Turkey’s EU membership talks started on October 3, 2005.