European Parliament President: EU must keep the door open for Turkey

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "European Union must keep the door open for Turkey because we have the problem of migration, of the fight against terrorism".

Report informs citing Ajanshaber, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told Politico in an interview.

He added that if Ankara decided to reintroduce death penalty, then there’s “every chance” dialogue would be closed: "The dialogue must be open because we have the problem of migration, of the fight against terrorism, we need to keep on talking and push Turkey to change its line. As for an upgrade of the customs union deal, it depends on how the situation evolves … if there’s a negative or a positive evolution”.