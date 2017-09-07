 Top
    Close photo mode

    European Parliament President: EU must keep the door open for Turkey

    Antonio Tajani: We need to keep on talking with Turkey© AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "European Union must keep the door open for Turkey because we have the problem of migration, of the fight against terrorism".

    Report informs citing Ajanshaber, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told Politico in an interview.

    He added that if Ankara decided to reintroduce death penalty, then there’s “every chance” dialogue would be closed: "The dialogue must be open because we have the problem of migration, of the fight against terrorism, we need to keep on talking and push Turkey to change its line. As for an upgrade of the customs union deal, it depends on how the situation evolves … if there’s a negative or a positive evolution”.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi