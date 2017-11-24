 Top
    European Parliament imposes new sanctions against PKK

    Turkey's Foreign Ministry welcomes decision of European Parliament

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament has imposed new sanctions on terrorist groups, including the PKK.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, according to parliamenttary decision, invitation of terrorists to the European Parliament were banned.

    In addition, their access to the European Parliament's premises has been restricted and they cannot propagandize in the Parliament.

    Turkey's Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision of the European Parliament. Ministry stated that they will closely monitor the implementation of the decision.

